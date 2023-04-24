More Details On WWE’s Reported Hiring Freeze

WWE has been reported to have a hiring freeze right now, and a new report has more details on it. It was reported earlier this month by Fightful that there has been a freeze on signing new talent And while the WON reported in the middle of the month that no such freeze is in place, Fightful Select reports that WWE higher-ups have reiterated that an effective freeze on new hires has been in place since January. The report notes that Nick Aldis was told that WWE was interested in him but that there were no main roster hires being made amid the company’s corporate moves.

The site also notes that a WWE higher-up told some people in the industry that they are talking to people, though they aren’t currently hiring. There was reportedly contact between WWE and EJ Nduka as well as Jay White, with Triple H being adamant that he didn’t want any details of the talks leaking out. Both William Regal and Bruce Prichard had contacted talent during that time and WWE was heavily interested in White, there were few communications in the weeks immediately before he signed to AEW.

WWE had also been interested in Hikuleo and Tama Tonga, as well as bringing back Naomi, but none of them panned out. Multiple free agents have noted that WWE fully stopped responding to them during this time period. One upper person in the company noted the fact that WWE signed over 20 main roster people in the last half of 2022 but none yet in 2023, though they believe this pause was more a matter of the company’s talks to sell than anything else.