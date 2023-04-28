More on Plans For New AEW Show, What Will Happen To Rampage, Plans for CM Punk and Chris Jericho

As previously reported, AEW is set to launch a new show on Saturdays soon, which will likely be called Collision. It will be a primetime (8-10 PM ET) series airing on TNT. The belief is that it will debut on June 17 at the United Center in Chicago and feature the return of CM Punk. AEW has yet to announce it.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on plans for the show, including what will happen to AEW’s other shows. According to the report, there will also be another ‘major name’ either returning or debuting on the show, along with Punk.

Due to airing on Saturdays, there will be a lot of preemptions through the year or NBA, NHL and MLB playofs, as well as possible NCAA basketball and US National soccer games. June 17 was chosen as the debut because there won’t be any NBA or NHL games for a while after that time.

It’s believed that the show will be announced either on or right before May 17, during the TNT upfronts.

As for AEW’s other shows – Rampage will continue to air on TNT on Friday nights. Dark and Dark Elevation has been a ‘subject of discussion’ backstage, but AEW has not made any announcements on their future. As noted, the most recent episode of Elevation was dubbed the ‘final’ episode by FITE internationally.

The rumor is that Collision will allow AEW to have a soft roster split, so people that don’t get along can be on separate shows. The idea is that The Elite and Blackpool Combat Club will work Wednesdays while FTR and CM Punk will work Saturdays. It is possible Chris Jericho will be on Saturdays as well, to give Punk a strong opponent. This is possibly why Punk and Jericho had a meeting to resolve issues. Reports suggested that meeting went well. It happened on April 21, as Jericho wasn’t at this week’s episode and taped his video appearance ahead of time.