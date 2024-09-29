Muhammad Hassan Recalls Sharing the Ring With Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 21

In an interview with Maven’s Youtube channel (via Fightful), Muhammad Hassan spoke about sharing the ring with Hulk Hogan at Wrestlemania 21, which he called the highlight of his career. He then teamed with Daivari against Hogan and Shawn Michaels the following month at Backlash.

He said: “Nick wasn’t wanted by WWE to be a wrestler, he was wanted to do what he did. He was great at it and he is one of the best technical wrestlers of all time, he was one of my trainers and he was one of those guys that really took care of me and one of those guys that I respect. Nick Dinsmore, Rob Conway, Rip Rogers, Danny Davis, Jim Cornette, those are guys that are in my Hall Of Fame, that I respect more than anyone because of how they took care of me when I came as a 21-year-old kid to OVW. So to be able to go out to WrestleMania and work with Nick Dinsmore, with Hulk Hogan is just the highlight of my career. I can’t emphasize it anymore. To be in there with my first trainer, who was someone that I look up to and respect pretty much more than anyone — and then Hulk Hogan comes in.”