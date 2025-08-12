– As previously reported, Ashante Thee Adonis (aka Tehuti Miles) is out of WWE after the company opted not to renew his contract. Veteran WWE Superstar Natalya later shared a message via social media, praising the hard work Ashante Thee Adonis put in training at The Dungeon every week.

Natalya wrote on Ashante Thee Adonis, “The work Ashante puts in at The Dungeon every week is inspiring. @tehutimiles is a WORKHORSE. The day he got the call that he was no longer w the company, he came to train with us and gave back to everyone. He always does. He poured his heart out on the mat. Forward is forward.”

Adonis last wrestled for WWE on the June 24 edition of NXT TV, losing to Ricky Saints in a singles bout.