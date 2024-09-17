New Day Lose Tag Title Match On WWE Raw, Xavier Woods Says Something Needs To Change

Xavier Woods says something has to change after The New Day failed to win the WWE Tag Team Titles on Raw. Woods and Kofi Kingston challenged the Judgment Day on Monday’s show but ultimately lost the match, which saw a brawl on the outside between Kingston, the Judgment Day and the LWO.

Following the match, Kingston tried to console Woods but Woods said he was tired of this and things needed to change. He later was angry that the LWO got involved and Kingston said he told the LWO to have their back, to which Woods said they never needed help before. Kingston said they never needed help because they had Big E. and Woods got offended, walking off.