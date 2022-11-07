wrestling / News
New Match Set For This Week’s WWE NXT
WWE has announced a new match for this week’s episode of NXT. The company announced on Monday that Axiom will go one-on-one with JD McDonagh on Tuesday’s show. The preview for the match reads:
In his last match, McDonagh sent Ilja Dragunov out of the Performance Center on a stretcher with his vicious display. Axiom is looking to bounce back after a heart-breaking third round loss in his trilogy with Nathan Frazer that had the NXT Universe buzzing thanks to the high-level athleticism on display.
Who will come out on top this Tuesday at 8/7 C on USA?
The updated lineup for the show, which airs live on USA Network, is:
* NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark
* Five Minute Challenge: Brutus Creed vs. Damon Kemp
* Cameron Grimes vs. Joe Gacy
* Axiom vs. JD McDonagh
* Andre Chase vs. Charlie Dempsey
* The Grayson Waller Effect with Bron Breakker and Von Wagner