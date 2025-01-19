Nic Nemeth Weighs In On TNA & WWE Partnership, Says He Has No Unfinished Business In NXT

Nic Nemeth thinks that the WWE and TNA partnership is great for both sides. The WWE alum and TNA World Champion spoke about the new official partnership between the two sides in an interview with Adrian Hernandez, and you can see highlights below (courtesy of Fightful):

On the WWE and TNA partnership: “[joking] It’s like they’re obsessed with me. God, it’s another text from WWE at 2 in the morning. You up? I’m always up. I don’t sleep. No, it’s funny. I think it’s cool. I get to keep saying, ‘Guys, I tried to do a clean break here. Now in the middle of the night, you’re driving past my house like, leave me alone.’ What a fantastic partnership for both sides here, because TNA up and coming WWE, this global dominant billionaire company. It’s like, here we go. We’re going to help each other out. We’re going to make it better for fans. Then behind the scenes, we’re going to make it better for both companies. What a huge win. I think it’s fantastic.”

On a potential NXT appearance: “I have no unfinished business in NXT, if that’s what you’re asking. Like, hey, wouldn’t it be cool if you went to NXT? Like, for what? I was already the champ. Can I win two championships there? Can I hold two of them up? The cool part is it does open the door for Rumble appearances, for a Raw, for a SmackDown, for an impact, a live impact on a Thursday. Maybe someone shows up. Maybe Tuesday night at NXT. Maybe this Sunday at Genesis, someone walks out and you go, are you kidding me? So if you’re going to announce that partnership, let’s get rocking and rolling. It’s going to be good for everybody. Most importantly, the fans.”