Nick Aldis Fires Back at Bruce Prichard For Saying He Didn’t Have the ‘It Factor’

Nick Aldis has heard Bruce Prichard’s comments where he said Aldis didn’t have the “It Factor,” and has a countershot to offer. Aldis posted to Twitter tagging the WWE Creative head after he got word of Prichard saying several weeks ago that Aldis was lacking in that special something that makes someone a star.

In response, Aldis took a shot at the ratings for Raw, saying that Prichard’s “ignorant comments about me had me at an all-time low, kind of like your Raw ratings.” He included a video with a montage of his matches and promos along with comments from Billy Corgan, Mark Henry, Cody, Scott Steiner, Dory Funk, and Harley Race all praising him. You can see that video below.

Aldis also said that he’ll be live on Busted Open Radio tomorrow.