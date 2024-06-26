Nick Hogan Sentenced In Relation To DUI Case

Nick Hogan has been sentenced on charges relating to his DUI arrest late last year. As previously reported, Hogan changed his plea in the case to plead guilty to a violation of Florida’s Move Over Act. PWInsider reports that Hogan was sentenced to a year of probation with an alcohol monitoring system for the first 120 days as well as a $1,000 fine and a 12 hour Advanced Driving Instruction class. As long as he completes the latter, his license won’t be suspended.

Hogan apologized to the Clearwater Police Department and the court, and he can request a release from probation after six months.

The son of Hulk Hogan, Nick was arrested in November of last year and charged with a misdemeanor DUI. Hogan had initially pleaded not guilty before changing his plea to guilty on the Move Over Act violation.