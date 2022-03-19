Nick Wayne On His Career Goals, Why AEW Is a Good Fit For Him

Nick Wayne is signed with AEW and will head there when he turns 18, and the young wrestling star recently discussed why the company’s a good fit for him. As reported back in February, the 16 year old signed a deal that will come into effect when he comes of age. Speaking on Your Story with Mike Wexler, Wayne discussed his future in the industry and more.

“One of the main goals, for sure, is to be one of the best or the best in the world one day,” Wayne said (per Fightful). “Destination wise, I feel the style I wrestle right now, when the time is right, All Elite Wrestling would be a very nice fit for me.

He continued, “Once I become older and my style starts to slow down and I start to tell those longer, stretched out storytelling matches, I’d be good to transition into New Japan Pro-Wrestling. If I could say where I could go, I think that would be the track. That’s just right now, the answer will probably change six months from now, but as of right now, that’s what I’m set on.”