Nita Strauss Says Elias Has Improved His Guitar Skills, Explains How She Didn’t Get His Gimmick at First

– As previously reported, WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed guitarist and musician Nita Strauss. Below are some additional highlights, where she speaks about Elias improving his overall guitar game.

Strauss on Elias improving as a guitarist: “He has gotten a lot better, and that’s interesting that you notice that as a non-musician, because he has gotten a lot better at guitar and I’m actually favorably impressed. He has actually gotten better.”

Strauss on not getting Te Drifter gimmick at first: “I’ll be the first to admit, I did not get the Elias gimmick at first. When we first started watching Elias, my boyfriend Josh, he’s a lifelong wrestling fan and he was like, ‘This guy is gonna be a huge star, he’s gonna be a megastar.’ And I was like, ‘What?! This guy sucks at guitar.’ He’s like, ‘It’s not about being good at guitar, it’s about being a great character and he has a great character,’ and I just did not get it. But lo and behold, he was right, as usual.”