Nita Strauss Says Elias Has Improved His Guitar Skills, Explains How She Didn’t Get His Gimmick at First

November 22, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
As previously reported, WrestlingInc.com recently interviewed guitarist and musician Nita Strauss. Below are some additional highlights, where she speaks about Elias improving his overall guitar game.

Strauss on Elias improving as a guitarist: “He has gotten a lot better, and that’s interesting that you notice that as a non-musician, because he has gotten a lot better at guitar and I’m actually favorably impressed. He has actually gotten better.”

Strauss on not getting Te Drifter gimmick at first: “I’ll be the first to admit, I did not get the Elias gimmick at first. When we first started watching Elias, my boyfriend Josh, he’s a lifelong wrestling fan and he was like, ‘This guy is gonna be a huge star, he’s gonna be a megastar.’ And I was like, ‘What?! This guy sucks at guitar.’ He’s like, ‘It’s not about being good at guitar, it’s about being a great character and he has a great character,’ and I just did not get it. But lo and behold, he was right, as usual.”

