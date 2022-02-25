NJPW Confirms That Gabriel Kidd Is Taking A Leave of Absence

As we previously reported, Gabriel Kidd announced that he is taking time off from wrestling. New Japan Pro Wrestling has confirmed that Kidd is taking a leave of absence from the company, citing health reasons.

The statement reads: “Gabriel Kidd will be returning to the UK and taking a leave of absence from competition for health reasons. New Japan Pro-Wrestling fully supports Gabe in his recovery, and joins fans in wishing Kidd the very best in his continued health.“