Final Card for Sunday’s NJPW G1 Climax 30 Finals

NJPW has revealed the card for Sunday’s G1 Climax finals, which are set to begin at 2AM ET. Kota Ibushi, the A Block winner, will face SANADA, the B Block winner, in the mainevent. The full card is below.

* Kota Ibushi vs. SANADA in the G1 Climax 30 Finals

* BUSHI & Tetsuya Naito vs. Yujiro Takahashi & EVIL

* SHO & Kazuchika Okada vs. Will Ospreay & Great-O-Khan

* Master Wato, Jeff Cobb, Juice Robinson, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White, KENTA, Gedo, & Taiji Ishimori

* Hiromu Takahashi & Shingo Takagi vs. Minoru Suzuki & Yoshinobu Kanemaru

* Toru Yano, Tomohiro Ishii, YOSHI-HASHI, & Hirooki Goto vs. Taichi, Zack Sabre Junior, DOUKI, & El Desperado