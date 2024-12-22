wrestling / News
NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12.22.24: Great-O-Khan Retires KOPW Title, More
NJPW held their latest Road To Tokyo Dome show on Sunday morning, with Great-O-Khan declaring his intent to retire the KOPW Title and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:
* Hiromu Takahashi def. Shoma Kato
* Oleg Boltin def. Satoshi Kojima
* Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi def. Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb and Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa
* El Phantasmo announced that he’s cleared to compete at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.
* El Desperado & Master Wato def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku
* Robbie Eagles def. Drilla Moloney, Francesco Akira, and Kevin Knight
* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji def. David Finlay, Gedo & SANADA
* Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino
* NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Title Best of Taichi Two Of Three Falls Match: Great-O-Khan drew with Taichi after a double KO. Great-O-Khan retained and said after the match that he wished to retire the championship, and that the NJPW Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom should be for an IWGP Heavyweight Title shot.
🏟️Road to TOKYO DOME🏟️
おかえり @elpwrestling🕶️🫶
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN #NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/ftw0e91xgP
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2024
🏟️Road to TOKYO DOME🏟️
ジュニア戦士による4WAYマッチ💥
🆚 @Jet2Flyy × @RobbieEagles_ × @francescoakira × ドリラ・モロニー
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/7tiRNuqWV0
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2024
🏟️Road to TOKYO DOME🏟️
1.4で行われる、IWGP 世界ヘビー級選手権試合、海野🆚ザックの前哨戦💥
🆚 @Shooter_us & @tanahashi1_100 × @zacksabrejr & @njpw_Fujita
視聴＆登録⏩https://t.co/9iZJzPgCfN#NJPW #njpwworld #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/DHXF2rGLhs
— NJPW WORLD (@njpwworld) December 22, 2024
Great-O-Khan vs Taichi ended in a double KO draw- and O-Khan declared he was retiring the title on one big condition!
Road to Tokyo Dome report:https://t.co/yf5SVroENR
Watch the replay!https://t.co/3yNau2N5jd#njpw #njwk19 pic.twitter.com/Vd9x8vxQgr
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) December 22, 2024