NJPW Road To Tokyo Dome Results 12.22.24: Great-O-Khan Retires KOPW Title, More

NJPW held their latest Road To Tokyo Dome show on Sunday morning, with Great-O-Khan declaring his intent to retire the KOPW Title and more. You can see the full results below from the show, per Fightful:

* Hiromu Takahashi def. Shoma Kato

* Oleg Boltin def. Satoshi Kojima

* Ren Narita & Yujiro Takahashi def. Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb and Hartley Jackson & Ryohei Oiwa

* El Phantasmo announced that he’s cleared to compete at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom.

* El Desperado & Master Wato def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* Robbie Eagles def. Drilla Moloney, Francesco Akira, and Kevin Knight

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Yota Tsuji def. David Finlay, Gedo & SANADA

* Kosei Fujita & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Hiroshi Tanahashi & Shota Umino

* NJPW King Of Pro-Wrestling Title Best of Taichi Two Of Three Falls Match: Great-O-Khan drew with Taichi after a double KO. Great-O-Khan retained and said after the match that he wished to retire the championship, and that the NJPW Ranbo at Wrestle Kingdom should be for an IWGP Heavyweight Title shot.