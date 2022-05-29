wrestling / News

NJPW Strong Results 05.28.22: David Finlay, Blake Christian, Jeff Cobb In Action

May 29, 2022 | Posted by Ben Kerin
NJPW Strong Image Credit: NJPW

Check out the results from Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong from the Mutiny tapings back in April at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. (per Wrestling Inc.):

* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi

* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NJPW, NJPW Strong, Ben Kerin

Spotlight

More Stories

loading