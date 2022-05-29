NJPW Strong Results 05.28.22: David Finlay, Blake Christian, Jeff Cobb In Action

Check out the results from Saturday’s episode of NJPW Strong from the Mutiny tapings back in April at The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. (per Wrestling Inc.):

* Misterioso, BATEMAN, & Barrett Brown defeated The DKC, Kevin Knight, & Fred Yehi

* David Finlay defeated Blake Christian

* Kyle Fletcher, Jeff Cobb, & Mark Davis defeated Bad Dude Tito, JONAH, & Shane Haste