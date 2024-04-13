wrestling / News
NJPW Windy City Riot Results 4.12.24: New IWGP World Champion Crowned, More
NJPW Windy City Riot took place on Friday night, with new champions crowned and more. You can see the full results from the NJPW World-airing show, which took place in Chicago, below per F4w Online:
* Matt Vandgriff def. Zane Jay
* Alex Windsor & Trish Adora def. Mina Shirakawa & Viva Van
* Ren Narita def. Minoru Suzuki
* NJPW STRONG Women’s Championship Match: Stephanie Vaquer def. AZM. Alex Windsor challenged Vaquer after the show and Vaquer accepted for Resurgence,
* NJPW STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championship Match: TMDK def. Guerrillas Of Destiny, Fred Rosser & Tom Lawlor & The West Coast Wrecking Crew
* Shota Umino def. Jack Perry. Perry offered a handshake after and Umino accepted.
* Mustafa Ali def. Hiromu Takahashi
* Riot Rules Match: Gabe Kidd, KENTA, Clark Conners, & David Finlay def. Eddie Kingston, TJP, Jeff Cobb, & Homicide. Kingston challenged Kidd to a No Ropes Last Man Standing Match for Resurgence.
* NJPW World Television Championship Match: Zack Sabre Jr. def. Matt Riddle. Jeff Cobb issued a challenge to Sabre after the match.
* Non-Title Match: Nic Nemeth def. Tomohiro Ishii
* IWGP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Jon Moxley def. Tetsuya Naito. Moxley cut a promo thanking the fans and calling out Shota Umino. Ren Narita attacked Moxley and said he’d be the next challenger before Umino made the save.
