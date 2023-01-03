Note On Matches Pitched For John Cena & More At WrestleMania 39

A new report has some details on pitches for matches for John Cena and more at WrestleMania 39. Fightful Select reports that a number of top names have pushed to work with Cena for the PPV as far back as July. The report notes that internal conversation has shifted from Austin Theory, which was lightly teased in 2022, to Logan Paul in recent times. There had also been pitches for Cody Rhodes to face Cena, though that hasn’t been discussed since Triple H took over creative.

The report has also confirmed a report from over the weekend that Ronda Rousey vs. Becky Lynch is no longer in the works. Talent that they had spoken to confirmed that most involved in Rousey’s match with Lynch and Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 35 felt it should have been a one-on-one match. Rousey is still expected to have a big match at the PPV, and according to a source Lynch hasn’t seemed too bothered by the idea that she wouldn’t be facing Rousey. There’s no update on what her match at the show will be.

The report added that anything Vince McMahon had “in mind” for the PPV isn’t set for the show anymore. It was presumed before McMahon’s exit that Rhodes would end up competing for the WWE Championship, though sources in the creative department said that it was never outright said to them.

Finally, it was said that WWE does want Paul and The Rock to appear at the show, but there’s no confirmation on whether it will happen.