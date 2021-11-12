Note On AEW Full Gear Airing In Theaters, Why It’s In More Theaters

As previously reported, AEW Full Gear will be available in select theaters in North America this Saturday, airing in 314 Cinemark, AMC, Regal, Harkins, iPic, Emagine Entertainment and other locations. According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this is more than double the amount of theaters than All Out. Joe Hand Promotions, which is handling the screenings, was able to clear more theaters due to the success of All Out.

That PPV did 2.5 the average per theater gross as WWE Summerslam. Summerslam had 400 theaters and All Out had 140. All Out averaged $8,571 per screen and around 343 people per screen. Summerslam averaged about $3,000 per screen, or around 120 people.