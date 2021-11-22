Note On Backstage Reaction To Jaxson Ryker, Tegan Nox, & Drake Maverick’s WWE Releases

Fightful Select has more details on the backstage reaction to several recent WWE releases, specifically Drake Maverick, Tegan Nox, and Jaxson Ryker. The trio was among the eight talents released last week in yet another round of cuts from the company.

According to Fightful, sources backstage stated that Maverick was viewed as someone who was always willing to make the most of any situation that was pitched to him. Maverick was mostly involved in the 24/7 title chase since his return to the main roster.

Fightful also notes that creative plans changed “numerous times” for Tegan Nox after her NXT call-up and that she, among others, was not given any details on which brand she’d be going to. The report mentions that Nox found out her tag team with Shotzi would be split up via social media.

Meanwhile, Ryker reportedly had “an incredible amount of heat” backstage in WWE, and that he had “laid low” after some of the initial heat began to die down. However, many took issue with Ryker being the reason for Wesley Blake and Steve Maclin being taken off WWE television, only for him to return before they did.

Additionally, it’s noted that most sources expected him to be released earlier, with one source in creative stating that his character wasn’t getting over once fans returned, with it being viewed as “an uphill battle” for him to garner a reaction.