Note On Randy Orton’s ‘Verbal Cue’ To Shane McMahon Backstage At WWE Royal Rumble

As previously noted, Fightful Select recently reported that Randy Orton and Shane McMahon’s numbers were switched at the WWE Royal Rumble. In an update, Fightful Select has more details on the backstage interaction between Orton and Shane prior to both men entering the match.

According to Fightful, Orton was supposed to be No. 28 in the match and was ready to walk through the curtain when Shane’s music hit. Shane was reportedly “shocked” and headed towards the curtain to voice his displeasure, which led to Orton giving him a “verbal cue” that he wouldn’t be going out.

Fightful notes that the verbal cue was Orton “immediately bursting into laughter” at the number error, to the point that Orton “fell on the ground laughing” at the entire situation.

Orton was able to compose himself to enter the match immediately following that, and the reaction was considered to be “in good fun” following a “hectic day” leading up to the show.

As mentioned, Shane was reportedly let go by WWE following his involvement in booking the men’s Rumble match.