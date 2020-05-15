wrestling / News

Note On Why The Singh Brothers and Robert Roode Have Been Absent From WWE

May 15, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Robert Roode WWE

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that the reason Robert Roode and The Singh Brothers (Samir and Sunil) have not been on WWE TV in the past couple of months is because they are stuck in Canada. Obviously there are still travel restrictions in place keeping those from other countries from entering the United States. AEW is facing a similar situation, as we noted earlier today, with the Dark Order’s Stu Grayson and Evil Uno.

