NXT: Stand & Deliver Date Confirmed On Tonight’s WWE NXT

WWE has officially confirmed the date of NXT: Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania weekend. On tonight’s episode of NXT, Bron Breakker announced in the opening segment that the NXT show will take place on April 2nd, the same day as WrestleMania Night One.

It has been reported that the event would take place at 11 AM before the WrestleMania show, but that timeslot is not yet confirmed.