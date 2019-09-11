wrestling / News
NXT Star Dio Maddin Makes 205 Live Commentary Debut
September 11, 2019 | Posted by
– Dio Maddin is now part of the 205 Live commentary team. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Maddin is replacing Nigel McGuinness, who is moving to full-time commentary for NXT.
Maddin has previously been known by his real name, Brennan Williams, and is a former college football player who was trained by Booker T.
BASED DIO MADDIN ON COMMENTARY @GREATBLACKOTAKU #205LIVE pic.twitter.com/DLgNVKMuF3
— Blu (@BluThunderV3) September 11, 2019
