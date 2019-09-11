wrestling / News

NXT Star Dio Maddin Makes 205 Live Commentary Debut

September 11, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Dio Maddin is now part of the 205 Live commentary team. On tonight’s show, it was announced that Maddin is replacing Nigel McGuinness, who is moving to full-time commentary for NXT.

Maddin has previously been known by his real name, Brennan Williams, and is a former college football player who was trained by Booker T.

