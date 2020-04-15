wrestling / News
NXT Talent Reportedly Being Paid For 30 Days, Can Work Elsewhere After That
Amid WWE’s mass releases of talent and other employees today, it’s been reported that the NXT talent cut are being done so with pay. Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports, as you can see below, that NXT talent is being given 30 days of pay and after that period that are “free to do whatever they want.”
This assumedly means that the talent will not be bound to a no-compete clause after that 30 day period. Sapp noted that while the update is “specific to NXT and nothing else,” it doesn’t mean that main roster talent isn’t receiving some kind of compensation.
WWE has thus far released Deonna Purazzo and Aleksandar Jaksic fromo the NXT roster.
This doesn't mean main roster isn't. This is an update specific to NXT and nothing else.
— Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) April 15, 2020
