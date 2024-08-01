Note on Original Plans For TNA Slammiversary Main Event

As previously reported, Nic Nemeth won the TNA World title at Slammiversary, defeating five other wrestlers to do it. According to Fightful Select, however, this was not the original plan.

As far back as May, the original plan was for Josh Alexander to regain the title in the Slammiversary main event with his heel turn. While it’s unknown why plans changed, it’s believed that Alexander’s program with Joe Hendry was strong enough to run on its own, without the title. Hendry was added to the Slammiversary match to capitalize on his popularity.