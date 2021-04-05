Ozzy Osbourne Reportedly Confirmed For WWE Hall of Fame

A new report has confirmed that Ozzy Osbourne is joining the WWE Hall of Fame this week. As was reported over the weekend, an advertisement on Smackdown for the Hall of Fame featured footage of the metal icon. Now, F4W Daily has confirmed that Osbourne will be part of the combined 2020 and 2021 Hall of Fame ceremony.

The ceremony was taped last week and while Osbourne was not there in person, he recorded a video message for the ceremony according to the report. Osbourne has had several appearances for WWE over the years, most famously at WrestleMania 2 as a co-manager of The British Bulldogs alongside “Captain” Lou Albano.

Osbourne joins William Shatner as celebrity inductions at the ceremony. The other confirmed inductions are the British Bulldog, JBL, Jushin Liger, The nWo, The Bella Twins, Molly Holly, Eric Bischoff, Rob Van Dam, Kane, and The Great Khali, and Warrior Award winner Titus O’Neil.