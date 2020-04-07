Paige Reacts to Nia Jax Using Her Finisher, Jax Comments

Nia Jax used a familiar finishing maneuver in her return match on Raw — Paige’s — and Paige says she approved it. Jax used Paige’s old Ram-Paige finisher in her return win over Deonna Purrazzo. Soon after, several people were making the point online, after which Paige came out and said that she gave Jax permission to use it and that Jax “she just killed it. I have chills.”

Jax also commented on the move, as you can see below: