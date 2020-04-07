wrestling / News
Paige Reacts to Nia Jax Using Her Finisher, Jax Comments
April 6, 2020 | Posted by
Nia Jax used a familiar finishing maneuver in her return match on Raw — Paige’s — and Paige says she approved it. Jax used Paige’s old Ram-Paige finisher in her return win over Deonna Purrazzo. Soon after, several people were making the point online, after which Paige came out and said that she gave Jax permission to use it and that Jax “she just killed it. I have chills.”
Jax also commented on the move, as you can see below:
You never use another persons finishing move unless it is given to you. I gave it to @NiaJaxWWE and she just killed it. I have chills. Proud moment ❤️ @WWE
— PAIGE (@RealPaigeWWE) April 7, 2020
Yes we are! https://t.co/f8UlOqK6Nl
— 🌺 (@NiaJaxWWE) April 7, 2020
