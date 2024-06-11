– During today’s edition of The Pat McAfee Show, Pat McAfee discussed the attack by Bron Breakker on Ricochet last night on WWE Raw. He expressed his uncertainty if Ricochet would be returning after last night’s attack or not. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Pat McAfee on Ricochet: “I’m not too sure [if Ricochet is okay]. When he got his head thrown off the side of that truck, and then his leg hits Bron Breakker on the way down, that [slap] off that concrete, and then he was [gasping for air] afterwards, I’m like, yup, been there. Guy blindsided me, lost all the air in my entire body, thought I was gonna die. I think Ricochet was very close last night. He gets put through a windshield. Is he gonna be okay? Is he gonna be able to be back…?”

On Bron Breakker’s attack: “He beat the hell out of Ricochet, and then medical has not been released yet, but I’m wondering if he’s gonna be okay for next week. Is he gonna be able to make it back, when’s Speed? Is that on Wednesday? [Co-host says he assumed Ricochet was dead.] Is he dead? He gave us a thumbs up on the way in the ambulance. Those EMTs, obviously it was a very intense scene as the ambulance was there and the EMTs were clearing Ricochet off of a broken windshield, let’s go ahead and peel this f***ing guy’s body off of this car.”

On how long the EMTs took to take care of Ricochet: “They certainly were taking their time, too. We’re sitting there with the camera watching it all live in real time, and we’re incredibly uncomfortable for Ricochet, and is he gonna be okay? Then your immediate thoughts are, ‘Damn, these EMTs are taking forever. What if this guy dies in their care? It’s gonna be a D.O.A. situation if this thing doesn’t get out of the building within the next, I don’t know, is this gonna be 90 seconds, is this gonna be four minutes? Guy turned and flexed to the camera at one point. He had a good look. Thank you to the EMTs in Toledo, Ohio, taking care of Ricochet, hopefully. We haven’t been updated. Bron Breakker’s a problem. Bron Breakker’s sending people to the hospital. Will we see Ricochet back next week? We shall see. If he’s back next week, that’ll be one of the most impressive feats in the history of the modern human.”

On Ricochet’s current status: “Did you hear that smack? I was so uncomfortable. I was so uncomfortable when I heard it, and then the fall, obviously. That’s what Bron Breakker’s trying to do, and it worked out. We hope [Ricochet is] okay. We hope he’s okay. I hope he’s back next week, and the week after that and the week after that, and the week after that. He can take a week off, but then the week after that. I’m a little bit worried. I don’t know if he’s going to, with what Bron Breakker did.”

As noted, it’s rumored that Ricochet’s WWE contract is set to expire soon, and he gave his notice that he’d be leaving WWE.