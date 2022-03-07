Peacock President Confirms WWE Evil Arriving Later This Year

In an interview with Vulture, Peacock President Kelly Campbell spoke about the company’s partnership with WWE and gave an update on the debut of the series WWE Evil. That show was announced last September and will be hosted by John Cena. It features interviews with Charles Wright, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, Bayley, Paul Heyman, Batista, Hulk Hogan, The Usos and Mick Foley.

She said: “WWE has been an incredibly successful partnership for Peacock since launch. We invested in an incredible fan base that provides us the opportunity to bring those fans back time and time again with the massive live events that are part of the WWE franchise. We have WrestleMania, in fact, returning on April 3. This is already one of our biggest live events of the year. And we have an original series that I’m super-excited about featuring John Cena coming later this year called WWE Evil that I think will bring a fun new take on the space for this audience.“