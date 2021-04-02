WWE News: Peacock Adds Two More PPVs, Asuka Discusses Dental Surgery

– A couple of new WWE PPVs are available on Peacock in Bragging Rights 2010 and the Greatest Royal Rumble. PWInsider reports that the two shows are now available on Peacock; they are in the “All Shows & Events” section.

Bragging Rights 2010 was headlined by Wade Barrett vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. The Greatest Royal Rumble took place in Saudi Arabia and saw the biggest Royal Rumble ever, though it is probably most memorable for Titus O’Neil’s infamous trip on his way down to the ring for the Rumble.

– Asuka posted a new video in which she discussed getting dental surgery to fix her teeth following her injury during the recent Raw tag team match: