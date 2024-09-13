Pete Gas On Shane McMahon Potentially Joining AEW: ‘Never Say Never’

Pete Gas won’t shoot down the possibility that Shane McMahon joins AEW. Speculation on Shane joining AEW has been high since he was pictured meeting with Tony Khan at the end of July, and Gas — one of the Mean Street Posse and lifelong friend of Shane’s — was asked about the possibility in an appearance on AdFreeShows.

“Never say never,” Pete said. “That’s the only thing I can say. I don’t know. The history behind Shane, and everyone, Shane loves to kayfabe. Shane is not going to let anything out that he doesn’t want out.”

He continued, “It’s funny because they teased that whole thing with him meeting with Khan. It piques people’s interest. You never say never with Shane. He lives for that moment. The whole thing when he came back (to WWE), everything is kayfabe with him. It’s always been kayfabe. That’s how he lives. You never say never.”

Shane himself commented on the meeting shortly after it happened, saying: