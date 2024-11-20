QT Marshall Says CM Punk Asked For Match With Him

As previously reported, CM Punk said in a recent interview that he feels he wasted some of his matches on people in AEW. One user on Twitter attempted to say that Punk wasted one on QT Marshall, who responded that Punk actually asked to wrestle him.

The user wrote: “I remember there’s no way punk wanted a what 5 minute match with qt Marshall for thanksgiving.”

Marshall replied: “He literally asked my boss for it. ‘I’d like to wrestle a bad guy in my hometown who won’t go into business for himself and try and get over with the audience.’”