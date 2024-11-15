Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

As previously reported, this past Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite was up in viewers and the rating from the week before when it was up against WWE NXT. The show drew 660,000 viewers and an 0.22 (289,000 viewers) in the key 18-49 demographic. It also had an 0.11 in 18-34. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more information on the numbers, including a look at each individual quarter hour.

Dynamite was #3 on cable for its time slot, only losing to the NBA and Fox News. It was #10 for the day. In the time slot, it was behind the New Orleans Pelicans vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (1,082,000/0.34) and Jesse Watters (4,302,000/0.28) and Hannity (3,630,000/0.23) on Fox News. It had a stronger lead-in from the Big Bang Theory, which had 1,045,000/0.18.

Compared to last week, it was up 27.3% in viewers, up 33.8% in 18-49 and up 2.7% in 18-34. Compared to last year, it was down 19.1% in viewers, down 21.5% in 18-49 and down 38.9% in 18-34. It had 50,000 viewers in men 18-34, (down 18.0%), 27,000 in women 18-34 (up 170%), 148,000 in men 35-49 (up 55.8%) and 64,000 in women 35-49 (up 30.6%). It was 68.5% men in 18-49.

Q1: Christian Cage & Hangman Page vs. Jay White & Juice Robinson – 775,000 viewers, 316,000 in 18-49

Q2: Mercedes Mone, Kamille & Kris Statlander segment/Will Ospreay & Kyle Fletcher segment – 649,000 viewers (down 126,000), 269,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: End of Ospreay and Fletcher segment/Roderick Strong vs. Lance Archer/Adam Cole vs. Konosuke Takeshita – 683,000 viewers (up 34,000), 288,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q4: End of Takeshita vs. Cole/Death Riders segment/Hurt Syndicate promo – 665,000 viewers (down 18,000), 283,000 in 18-49 (down 5,000)

Q5: Death Riders segment & brawl/Learning Tree promo – 719,000 viewers (up 54,000), 306,000 in 18-49 (up 23,000)

Q6: Britt Baker vs. Penelope Ford/Mina Shirakawa and Harley Cameron segment/Swerve Strickland vs. Lio Rush – 678,000 viewers (down 41,000), 296,000 in 18-49 (down 10,000)

Q7: End of Swerve vs. Lio Rush – 621,000 viewers (down 57,000), 277,000 in 18-49 (down 19,000)

Q8: Jamie Hayter video/Julia Hart video/FTR vs. House of Black – 597,000 viewers (down 24,000), 287,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Overrun: End of FTR vs. House of Black – 567,000 viewers (down 30,000), 274,000 in 18-49 (down 13,000)