Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Dynamite and NXT

As we previously reported, AEW Dynamite and NXT both experienced a surge in viewers this week, getting their biggest numbers since March. Dynamite had 821,000 viewers and a 0.32 rating, while NXT had 731,000 viewers and a 0.19 rating. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a breakdown of the numbers for both shows. Both shows made the top 50 (Dynamite at #4, NXT at #24), so there will also be a list of how the quarters did.

Overall, Dynamite was up 18% and 22.6% in the adults 18-49 demographic from last week. NXT was up 23.5% in viewers and 45.9% in the demo. AEW won every key category in the demographic breakdown. AEW had 75,000 (up 97.4%) in Males 18-34, 46,000 in women 18-34 (down 4.2%), 182,000 in males 35-49 (up 11%) and 110,000 in women 35-49 (up 22.2%). NXT had 36,000 in males 18-34 (up 56.5%), 19,000 in women 18-34 (down 13.6%), 114,000 in males 35-39 (up 26.7%) and 65,000 in women 35-49 (up 75.7%).

Here’s a quarterly rundown for AEW:

Q1: Private Party & Joey Janela vs. The Young Bucks & Matt Hardy – 863,000 viewers, 398,000 in 18-49

Q2: Six-Man Tag/FTR Debut/Brian Cage squash – 837,000 viewers (down 26,000), 383,000 in 18-49 (down 15,000)

Q3: Britt Baker promo, Inner Circle promo – 777,000 viewers (down 60,000), 381,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q4: Hikaru Shida vs. Christi Jaynes, Cody interview – 844,000 viewers (up 67,000), 435,000 in 18-49 (up 54,000)

Q5: Cody interview, Kip Sabian & Jimmy Havoc vs. SCU – 789,000 viewers (down 55,000), 411,000 in 18-49 (down 24,000)

Q6: End of tag match, MJF promo, Battle royal intros – 816,000 viewers (up 27,000), 417,000 in 18-49 (up 6,000)

Q7: Battle Royal, Stadium Stampede highlights – 869,000 viewers (up 53,000), 442,000 in 18-49 (up 25,000)

Q8: Inner Circle pep rally/Mike Tyson – 822,000 viewers (down 47,000), 440,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: KUSHIDA vs. Jake Atlas vs. Drake Maverick – 771,000 viewers, 252,000 in 18-49

Q2: Johnny Gargano squash, Mia Yim/Keith Lee interview – 784,000 viewers (up 13,000), 270,000 in 18-49 (up 18,000)

Q3: Shotzi Blackheart vs. Reina Gonzalez – 740,000 viewers (down 44,000), 259,000 in 18-49 (down 11,000)

Q4: Blackheart/Gonzalez, Finn Balor promo – 745,000 viewers (up 5,000), 258,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q5: Charlotte Flair & Chelsea Green vs. Rhea Ripley & Io Shirai – 813,000 viewers (up 68,000), 272,000 in 18-49 (up 14,000)

Q6: Adam Cole/William Regal negotiation, Oney Lorcan/Danny Burch promo – 672,000 viewers (down 141,000), 231,000 in 18-49 (down 41,000)

Q7: Tommaso Ciampa vs. Leon Ruff, Karrion Kross promo – 644,000 viewers (down 28,000), 229,000 in 18-49 (down 2,000)

Q8: Matt Riddle vs. Timothy Thatcher – 678,000 viewers (up 34,000), 239,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

As you can see, NXT won the fifth quarter, which had Charlotte Flair from RAW, but then it swung back to AEW in Q6, who won the rest of the night. Although AEW ended up losing viewers with the Tyson angle.

AEW had a 0.13 in 12-17 (up 18.2%), 0.17 in 18-34 (up 41.7%), 0.47 in 35-49 (up 14.9%) and 0.30 in 50+ (up 7.1%). The audience was 62.2% male in 18-49 and 64.4% male in 12-17. NXT wasn’t in the top 50 last week so there’s no comparisons, but it had a 0.11 in 12-17, 0.08 in 18-34, 0.30 in 35-49 and 0.36 in 50+. The audience was 59.8% male in 12-17 and 88.9% male in 12-17.