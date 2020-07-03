Ratings Breakdown For This Week’s AEW Fyter Fest and NXT Great American Bash

As we reported yesterday, night one of NXT’s Great American Bash managed to get more viewers than night one of AEW Fyter Fest, but AEW pulled ahead in the key adults 18-49 demographic. NXT had a 792,000 viewers and a 0.22 rating (284,000 viewers), while AEW had 748,000 viewers and a 0.29 rating (372,000). The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has a full breakdown of this week’s numbers. It was noted that Dynamite will likely pull ahead in viewers once the DVR numbers come in, as there’s usually a 100,000-150,000 viewer difference.

AEW was #6 for the night in the demo, second only to The Challenge: Total Madness in non-news shows. In Men 18-49 it was third and it was #1 in entertainment shows. NXT was #13, its highest position in that measure in some time. It was fifth in entertainment and in the Men 18-49 demo, it was third.

NXT won the first two quarters in viewers, while AEW took the next three. AEW then began to lose viewers for the last 45 minutes it was on, while NXT stayed steady until a huge increase in the final quarter. It’s believed that the lack of commercials helped, but it’s unknown by how much at this point.

AEW won every key demo and had 64,000 in men 18-34 (up 16.4%), 44,000 in women 18-34 (up 57.1%), 175,000 in men 35-49 (up 32.6%) and 89,000 in women 35-49 (27.1%). NXT had 43,000 in men 18-34 (up 38.7%), 41,000 in women 18-34 (up 41.4%), 141,000 in men 35-49 (up 21.6%) and 71,000 in women 35-49 (up 29.1%). AEW was up 18.2% overall and 30.5% in the demo, while NXT was up 0.8% and 17.4% in both measures, respectively.

AEW had a 0.13 in 12-17 (up 62.5%), 0.15 in 18-34 (up 25%), 0.43 in 35-49 (up 34.4%) and 0.29 in 50+ (up 11.5%). The audience was 64.2% male in 18-49 and 57.2% male in 12-17. NXT had a 0.10 in 12-17 (down 23.1%), 0.10 in 18-34 (same as last week), 0.34 in 35-49 (up 21.4%) and 0.40 in 50+ (down 4.8%). The audience was 64.8% male in 18-49 and 55.2% male in 12-17.

Here’s a quarter by quarter breakdown for both shows:

Q1: Jurassic Express vs. MJF & Wardlow – 799,000 viewers, 425,000 in 18-49

Q2: Lance Archer/Joey Janela brawl, promo package, start of Hikaru Shida vs. Penelope Ford – 727,000 viewers (down 72,000), 378,000 in 18-49 (down 47,000)

Q3: Shida vs. Ford – 787,000 viewers (up 60,000), 377,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q4: Cody vs. Jake Hager – 783,000 viewers (down 4,000), 384,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q5: End of Cody vs. Hager/Darby Allin promo/start of Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz – 814,000 viewers (up 31,000), 403,000 in 18-49 (up 19,000)

Q6: End of Private Party vs. Santana & Ortiz/Chris Jericho & Orange Cassidy brawl – 724,000 viewers (down 90,000), 358,000 in 18-49 (down 45,000)

Q7: Next week hype/start of main event – 709,000 viewers (down 15,000), 333,000 in 18-49 (down 25,000)

Q8: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page vs. Best Friends – 645,000 viewers (down 64,000), 316,000 in 18-49 (down 17,000)

And here’s the breakdown of NXT by quarters:

Q1: Mia Yim vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Tegan Nox – 839,000 viewers, 287,000 in 18-49

Q2: End of 4-Way/Damian Priest interview – 788,000 viewers (down 51,000), 297,000 in 18-49 (up 10,000)

Q3: Timothy Thatcher vs. Oney Lorcan – 702,000 viewers (down 86,000), 277,000 in 18-49 (down 20,000)

Q4: Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone & Aliyah – 764,000 viewers (up 62,000), 284,000 in 18-49 (up 7,000)

Q5: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis – 776,000 viewers (up 12,000), 276,000 in 18-49 (down 8,000)

Q6: End of Strong vs. Lumis/Adam Cole and Keith Lee video – 784,000 viewers (up 8,000), 275,000 in 18-49 (down 1,000)

Q7: Start of Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai – 782,000 viewers (down 2,000), 269,000 in 18-49 (down 6,000)

Q8: Sasha Banks vs. Io Shirai – 900,000 viewers (up 118,000), 309,000 in 18-49 (up 49,000)