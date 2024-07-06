wrestling / News
Recent Photo of Brock Lesnar Surfaces Online
– A photo of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who has been MIA since last year, recently surfaced on social media. The photo, posted on X by Buzz Trendy News shows Lesnar in public with a young fan. His daughter, Mya Lesnar, is in the background of the photo.
Lesnar last appeared for WWE at SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes in a singles bout. Plans for Lesnar to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 earlier this year were scrapped after a lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual misconduct and trafficking.
The 46-year-old Brock Lesnar was implicated, but not named, in Grant’s lawsuit, which stated that McMahon used grant sexually to keep “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract.” Lesnar was reportedly later removed from WWE creative plans after the lawsuit was made public.
During the WrestleMania 40: Night 1 post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H said on Lesnar, “His status is the same as it has been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock.”
Recent photo of WWE star Brock Lesnar. pic.twitter.com/PMptccFWKI
— BuzzTrendy – Pro Wrestling & Entertainment (@BuzzTrendyNews) July 6, 2024