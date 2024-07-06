Recent Photo of Brock Lesnar Surfaces Online

– A photo of former WWE Champion Brock Lesnar, who has been MIA since last year, recently surfaced on social media. The photo, posted on X by Buzz Trendy News shows Lesnar in public with a young fan. His daughter, Mya Lesnar, is in the background of the photo.

Lesnar last appeared for WWE at SummerSlam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes in a singles bout. Plans for Lesnar to return at WWE Royal Rumble 2024 earlier this year were scrapped after a lawsuit was filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against WWE, Vince McMahon, and John Laurinaitis, alleging sexual misconduct and trafficking.

The 46-year-old Brock Lesnar was implicated, but not named, in Grant’s lawsuit, which stated that McMahon used grant sexually to keep “a world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion with whom WWE was actively trying to sign to a new contract.” Lesnar was reportedly later removed from WWE creative plans after the lawsuit was made public.

During the WrestleMania 40: Night 1 post-show press conference, WWE Chief Creative Officer Triple H said on Lesnar, “His status is the same as it has been before. Brock is not gone from WWE. He’s just home being Brock.”