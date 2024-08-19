Rey Mysterio Hopes To Give Fans a Good Farewell When He Retires

Rey Mysterio says that when he retires, he wants to leave the fans with a good farewell. Mysterio has been open about the fact that he has perhaps only a few years left in the ring, and he spoke with Busted Open Radio at Fanatics Fest about his hopes for the sunset of his career.

“I think what’s left is to be able to plan a nice sunset and be able to thank everyone that has followed and supported me throughout the years,” Mysterio said (per Fightful). “And give them, when the time is right, a good farewell. Not something that’ll happen one time and then I come back and do it again. Maybe a farewell tour.”

He added, “Something that can mean something to me and everyone that will be there. Whether it’s every city, a country, ‘this is the last time we’ll be together.'”

Mysterio most recently competed on TV on the July 8th episode of Raw, though he has stayed working live events since then.