Rhea Ripley Explains Why She Confronted Bianca Belair On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley came out to confront Bianca Belair on this week’s WWE Raw, and she explained why in on this week’s The Bump. Ripley interrupted a promo by Belair on Monday’s show and teased a future match between them, suggesting that she would get around to facing the Raw Women’s Champion at some point.

Ripley was a guest on this week’s The Bump and was asked why she decided to come out to the ring. She noted that it was to get into Belair’s head and give her a reminder that she still runs the show.

“I like a bit of mind games,” Ripley said (per Fightful). “I like being a bit cheeky and going out there and causing a little bit of havoc. Raw is still my show. It’s Monday Night Mami, whether Bianca likes it or not. I might be SmackDown Women’s Champion, but I ran that place with The Judgment Day, and I had to go out there and take my moment, my moment to show everyone exactly what we look like next to each other again. I was number one contender for Bianca’s championship, and unfortunately, I got injured, and that got ripped away from me.”

She concluded, “So I just wanted to remind her that I’m still here, and this is still my show, but this was my sort of warning to her, but also a little goodbye because I will be stepping away, more on SmackDown. But you might still see me here and there, I don’t know.”

Ripley defeated Charlotte Flair for the Smackdown Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 39.