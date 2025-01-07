Rhea Ripley Reacts To Sharing Moment With Undertaker On WWE Raw

Rhea Ripley got to share a moment with The Undertaker on Monday’s WWE Raw on Netflix, and she commented on the moment after the show. As noted, the WWE Hall of Famer came out after Ripley’s Women’s World Championship win and got a moment with her, and she was asked about it in the post-show press conference.

“Honestly, I thought that kicking Dom in the nuts was gonna be the highlight. [laughs] And then Taker came out and — yeah, honestly it’s such a special moment. I’ve been able to be in the ring with people I watched growing up, the greats. I’ve been able to go out there while I was part of the Judgment Day and step in the ring with people that I would never think that I could step in the ring with. Like, I was part of Randy Orton’s comeback match, CM Punk’s return. Randy’s first promo back here in WWE after being injured for so long.

She continued, “But now, after winning my baby back, my Women’s Championship and having the Dead Man come out, hearing the ‘dong’ in real life, it was absolutely insane. It’s a moment I’m never going to forget. Like, watching him growing up I thought he was absolutely amazing. And I can’t wait to be rubbing this in Damian Priest’s face.”

