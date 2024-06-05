– Fightful Select reports that currently injured WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was backstage at last month’s AEW Double or Nothing pay-per-view event in Las Vegas on May 26. Ripley was said to be backstage visiting at the event.

Ripley is engaged to AEW star Buddy Matthews, who appeared during the show for Malakai Black’s Barbed Wire Steel Cage Match against Adam Copeland. Ripley is currently recovering from a shoulder injury she suffered earlier in April, forcing her to relinquish her WWE Women’s World Title.