– During a recent interview with Sportzwire Radio, Rhino explained why Jordynne Grace is his favorite tag team partner other than Heath Slater. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rhino on Jordynne Grace being his best tag team partner besides Heath Slater: “I still really wrestle a lot of independent shows, and I like working with the independent wrestlers, whether it’s men, I sometimes I’ve been in a mixed tag and that’s been interesting. I’ll tell you my best tag team partner, other than Heath Slater, I think I have to say that has been Jordynne Grace. We’re in Tennessee, and I booked us in a mixed-tag match. Holy s***, and this is right, right when she was starting to hit too.”

On the ideas Grace came to him with: “I went out there, and she came to me and she’s like, ‘Hey, Rhino, why don’t we do this, and this?’ I didn’t think she was as big a fan as she said she was, and that showed me. I’m like, ‘She’s everything she says she claims to be.’ She was bringing up stuff. She’s like, ‘Hey, what about this you’ve done in this match?’ I’m like, ‘I forgot all about that.'”

On how well they worked together: “It’s great, because I remember as a kid watching guys, and then going up to them and remembering their stuff, talking to them. But we weren’t actually working. But, Jordynne and I were working, and it was great. My respect level went from here to there for her and her knowledge of wrestling and knowledge of wrestlers too. She deserves everything she’s accomplished and then some.”