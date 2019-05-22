Various News: Rhino Set for Pro Wrestling Revolver Event, Rico Constantino Shares Health Update

– Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that Rhino will be appearing at the promotion’s upcoming event on Friday, July 26 in Des Moines, Iowa. You can check out the announcement below.

– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Rico Constantino, who offered an update on his whereabouts and health issues from a few years back. You can check out that video below.