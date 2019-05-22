wrestling / News

Various News: Rhino Set for Pro Wrestling Revolver Event, Rico Constantino Shares Health Update

May 22, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Rhino

– Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that Rhino will be appearing at the promotion’s upcoming event on Friday, July 26 in Des Moines, Iowa. You can check out the announcement below.

– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Rico Constantino, who offered an update on his whereabouts and health issues from a few years back. You can check out that video below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Rhino, Rico Constantino, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading