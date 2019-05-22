wrestling / News
Various News: Rhino Set for Pro Wrestling Revolver Event, Rico Constantino Shares Health Update
– Pro Wrestling Revolver has announced that Rhino will be appearing at the promotion’s upcoming event on Friday, July 26 in Des Moines, Iowa. You can check out the announcement below.
Signed for our return to Des Moines, IA on Friday, July 26th @ValAirBallroom #AfraidOfTheDark
THE RETURN OF RHINO!!!!!!!!!!!
Tickets go on sale 6/1 at 8PM(est)https://t.co/yvnCZg5LnQ pic.twitter.com/6BjN2iCdsX
— The Wrestling REVOLVER (@PWRevolver) May 21, 2019
– Hannibal TV recently interviewed former WWE Superstar Rico Constantino, who offered an update on his whereabouts and health issues from a few years back. You can check out that video below.
