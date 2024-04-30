Ric Flair Gives Update On Charlotte Flair’s Recovery Process

Ric Flair recently gave a new update on Charlotte Flair’s recovery from injury. Charlotte has been out of action since December when she tore her ACL, MCL & miniscus, which caused her to undergo surgery. Flair appeared on Busted Open Radio and talked about his daughter’s recovery and more. You can see highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Flair’s ability: “I think she’s the greatest. I think she’s arguably one of the two or three best wrestlers, period, in the company. And she looks better physically now than she did when she started. I mean, she’s so committed to meal plans and her workouts.”

On Charlotte’s recovery from injury: “She’s so far ahead now in this rehab. But she just has to, you know, keep it in mind that she’s gotta follow Dr.’s dues and orders, and it’s got to be a nine-month recovery, no matter how good she feels… To be the athlete that she wants to be and do all these Corkscrew Moonsaults and stuff like that, she’s got to be at a hundred percent.”