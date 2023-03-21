– As previously reported, AEW’s Arn Anderson recently revealed the passing of his older son, Barrett, who tragically passed away earlier this month at 37 years old. Ric Flair addressed the news recently on his To Be The Man Podcast. Flair stated that he sent a message to Anderson after learning about the news.

Speaking on the passing of Anderson’s son, Flair commented (via WrestlingInc.com), “Unless you’ve experienced that, you just don’t know what it is. I mean, people can comment on it and think about it and, you know, wish their good wishes and say their prayers. But it’s the worst thing in the world — at least it was [in] my experience. I’m sure that Arn and Erin are having a very difficult time.”

Ric Flair added, “There’s really nothing you can say. You just hope they make it through it, and then you hold it down.” Flair’s own son, Reid, tragically passed away just under 10 years ago at the age of 25.