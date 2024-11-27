Ricky Starks Denies Rumor Of Being Arrested After Winning Owen Hart Cup

Ricky Starks recently shot down the rumor that he was arrested due to a a drunken fight after he won the Owen Hart Cup in 2023. A rumor began floating around the internet earlier this year that Starks had become drunk and got in a fight in Calgary after he won the Owen Hart Memorial Foundation Tournament on the July 15th, 2023 episode of AEW Collision, leading to his being arrested. Starks mentioned the rumor during his appearance on Insight With Chris Van Vliet and said flat-out that it never happened.

“I’ve never strayed away from working hard, and I will be damned if I have anyone put that into question,” Starks said (per Fightful). “That is insane. I have worked tremendously hard, tirelessly hard, since 2020 in AEW, and even before AEW I worked hard. Even at NWA. There is no one at NWA that would tell you I was a lazy worker. Ask Nick Aldis. Ask Billy Corgan. Ask Eddie Kingston. Ask LA Knight. You’ll never find it. It’s unheard of. If anyone ever says that I’m difficult to deal with or that I’m lazy or that I’m an alcoholic and got arrested [laughs]. It’s all lies.”

He continued, “It didn’t happen, but I will say that I sound like a total badass. I beat up a cop and got arrested, and was able to wrestle the following year. There’s been a few crazy stories, and they all come from a place of trying to tear me down. There are people in the industry, and people outside of the industry too, that are, so to speak, just pussies.”

Starks hasn’t competed on AEW TV since March of this year.