Ricky Starks On His Enjoyment Of Doing AEW Commentary, Finding A ‘Groove’ With It

Ricky Starks recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, and he discussed his enjoyment of doing AEW commentary, still being a wrestler first and foremost, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricky Starks on his enjoyment of doing AEW commentary: “It’s very beneficial to me, not only to get my practice in for right now, but also my post-life after wrestling. It’s a very difficult thing to do, commentary, but I feel like I’m somewhat finding a groove every time I do it. I have great people to work with alongside me. I really do enjoy it. It’s one of the things I never thought I wanted to do, but I like being challenged and put in situations and seeing if I can thrive. So far, I think I’m keeping my head above water when it comes to doing commentary.”

On still being a wrestler first and foremost: “I think it’s very rare to see an active wrestler that is doing commentary. I do want to put it out there that I’m a wrestler who does commentary, I’m not just a commentator. There is a lot of confusion sometimes that irks me a little bit where people go, ‘Oh, I don’t see you wrestle anymore. Do you only do commentary? Is your career over?’ No, I can do both, but at the end of the day, first and foremost, I’m still a wrestler regardless of what anyone says or what is put out there. I do like doing both.”