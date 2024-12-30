wrestling / News
Ricky Starks vs. KENTA Set For DEFY Hundredth
December 30, 2024 | Posted by
As previously reported, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at DEFY Blueprint last night, confronting DEFY World Champion KENTA. Now, a match between the two is set for DEFY Hundredth on February 7.
