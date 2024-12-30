Ricky Starks vs. KENTA Set For DEFY Hundredth

As previously reported, Ricky Starks made a surprise appearance at DEFY Blueprint last night, confronting DEFY World Champion KENTA. Now, a match between the two is set for DEFY Hundredth on February 7.

⚠️ ON SALE ALERT ⚠️ DEFY : HUNDREDTH Come celebrate our 8th anniversary on February 7th at Washington Hall ! Kenta defends the DEFY World Championship against Ricky Starks ! Patreon pre sale today at 1pm

General on sale tomorrow at 10am Tickets at https://t.co/4tq53n0w9B pic.twitter.com/tIGwXvbCli — DEFY Wrestling (@defyNW) December 30, 2024