Ricochet and Ricky Starks Both Say They Are Not Hologram
As previously reported, Hologram made his debut at Saturday night’s episode of AEW Collision, defeating Gringo Loco. While his identity has been reported to be Aramis, formerly of AAA and GCW, it seems some fans are speculating it’s other people. Both Ricochet and Ricky Starks took to social media to deny they were the masked man.
Ricochet wrote: “Everyone, unless I got major tattoo removal and lost a couple inches (please, I can’t lose any more height, haha). This isn’t me. Shout out to them tho. They were killing it!”
Everyone, unless I got major tattoo removal and lost a couple inches (please, I can't lose any more height, haha). This isn't me 😅
Shout out to them tho. They were killing it! 🔥🔥 https://t.co/KqKlK7Hpa0
— Ricochet (@KingRicochet) July 22, 2024
No
— Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) July 21, 2024
