– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, AEW star Ricochet discussed some of his recent social media posts, noting how many people now seem upset with what he’s posted on his X account. As previously noted, Ricochet and WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans recently had a back-and-forth row on X, culminating in Evans deleting all of his posts. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Ricochet on people getting upset about his tweets: “A lot of people seemed upset about it. A lot of people were upset. … I think, what I’m doing is just living my life. Everybody is out to get me, but I’m finally just living my own life and everyone is getting a chance to see it.”

ON creatively letting himself flow and being his authentic self: “Just being able to creatively let me flow and be myself. Being able to show the world myself, my character. AEW has allowed that. They’ve allowed me to go out there and try things. Whether it works or doesn’t work, they let me go out there and open up creatively, which is honestly the reason we got into it. The creativeness. It’s an artform that we live for. I’ve lived my whole life, basically, doing this. Being able to be myself is awesome. It’s been great to agitate.”

Ricochet is set to compete on tonight’s edition of AEW Dynamite: Beach Break. He will face former WWE Superstar, Zach Gowen, in a singles bout. Tonight’s show is being held at the NOW Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. It will also be simulcast on Max.