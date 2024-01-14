wrestling / News

Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey Added to This Week’s WWE NXT TV

January 14, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE NXT Ridge Holland vs Joe Coffey Image Credit: WWE

– WWE announced earlier today that Ridge Holland will face Joe Coffey on this week’s edition of NXT TV. The show will air live on USA Network on Tuesday, January 16 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal
NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik
NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
* Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey

