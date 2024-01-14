wrestling / News
Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey Added to This Week’s WWE NXT TV
– WWE announced earlier today that Ridge Holland will face Joe Coffey on this week’s edition of NXT TV. The show will air live on USA Network on Tuesday, January 16 at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* NXT Women’s Title #1 Contender Battle Royal
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Melo & Trick vs. Edris & Malik
* NXT Dusty Tag Team Classic Match: Chase U vs. LWO
* Lyra Valkyria & Tatum Paxley vs. Lola Vice & Elektra Lopez
* Ridge Holland vs. Joe Coffey
